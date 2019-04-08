Spring storm to bring accumulating snow

A high impact storm system is expected to cross the Central Plains and bring multiple weather impacts Wednesday-Thursday night according to the National Weather Service.

There is increasing potential for accumulating wet snow, strong winds as high as 40-55 mph, light icing, and much colder air.

Highest confidence in heavy snow (6” or more) continues to be from the northern Sandhills to the South Dakota border.

A graphic released by the NWS early Monday shows the possibility of 4 to 6 inches of snow in the Broken Bow area, west through Lincoln County and into Keith and Garden Counties. Higher amounts of 12-18 inches are possible for northern Cherry County and east and along the Nebraska/South Dakota border.

Custer, Garfield and Wheeler Counties may see the most ice accumulations with 0.09 inches possible in areas of Custer and Garfield and 0.13 inches possible in Wheeler.

Those same areas may see the highest winds gust with 51 mph possible in Custer, 53 in Garfield and 49 in Wheeler, and 55 mph may be possible in Frontier County. Wind gusts in the high 40s are possible throughout the region.

Wet snow with light to heavy snowfall amount are possible with strong winds Wed (4/10/19) through Thrusday. Much colder air is expect Thursday and Friday. Light icing is possible. Falling and blowing snow could cause travel impacts and travel may become difficult.

Winds pick up Wednesday and peak Thursday. Rain is forecast to transition gradually to snow from Wednesday afternoon across far northwest Nebraska to southwest Nebraska through north central Nebraska by late Wednesday evening. Strong winds and snow will should diminish Thursday afternoon and evening.