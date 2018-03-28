Springs Sports preview in this week's Chief! (3/29/18)

The Spring Sports preview for 2018 is now out. It's included with the March 29, 2018 issue of the Custer County Chief.

If you need an extra copy, buy at newstands or stop by the Chief! Copies are $1.

Boys and girls track teams and boys golf teams from area schools, including the following, are in the preview:

Anselmo-Merna

Ansley/Litchfield

Arcadia-Loup

Broken Bow

Mullen

Sandhills/Thedford

SEM

South Loup

Twin Loup