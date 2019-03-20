Stand off in Minden ends; two arrested

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) SWAT team arrested two people following a standoff in Minden.

NSP Investigators learned Wednesday morning (03/20/19) that two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery were inside a residence at 218 East 7th Street in Minden. The home invasion robbery took place in Harlan County at an earlier date and involved a weapon.

NSP SWAT was called to the scene at approximately 1 p.m. to assist in the operation. Several announcements were made from outside the house in an attempt to get the suspects to surrender voluntarily. The suspects did not respond to the announcements, nor did they respond to phone calls.

SWAT utilized a police service dog and a robot before troopers entered the home. A short time later, a NSP K9 detected that someone was behind a closed bedroom door.

Using an NSP Light Armored Vehicle, SWAT troopers were able to position themselves where they could break windows into the room where the suspects were thought to be. Additional announcements were made and the suspects, Brock Teel, 29, and Rylie Bryson, 18, were taken into custody without further incident at approximately 5 p.m.

Weapons and drug paraphernalia were found inside the residence. The investigation is ongoing.