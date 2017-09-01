State Patrol to up enforcement for Husker game day

As the Huskers kick off the 2017 season, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be on the road and in the air to help provide safe roadways both before and after the game.

During the first three home games, NSP Troop H – Lincoln will conduct a special enforcement focused on traffic in several counties around the Lincoln area. Troopers will focus on increased traffic in Cass, Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Saunders, and Seward counties. The increase in traffic volume raises the potential for crashes.

Extra hours for that enforcement are made possible thanks in part to a grant for $3,285 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

“Husker football brings people to Lincoln from all over the state,” Captain Lance Rogers, Commander Headquarters Troop, said. “Drivers should practice safe driving when traveling to and from the game.”

NSP’s Aviation Support Division will be in the air to provide assistance to troopers and local law enforcement, as well as provide traffic reports before and after the game on the Husker Sports Network radio broadcast.

Voluntary compliance with all traffic safety laws will help to keep traffic moving smoothly. Drivers should buckle up, obey posted speed limits, and never drive impaired or distracted.

Anyone who observes a reckless driver or anyone in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 from their cell phone of 800-525-5555 from any landline. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.