State Patrol warns of scam using NSP phone number

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is warning Nebraskans of a scam that has been reported to NSP. The scam phone call reportedly appears on the would-be victim’s phone as coming from the NSP Troop A Office in Omaha.

“This scam was reported to us today and we want to make the public aware quickly to avoid people falling victim,” Captain Brenda Konfrst, Commander of Troop A, said.

The scam, called “spoofing”, appeared to come from the NSP Troop A Office number – (402) 331-3333. The scammer then asked their would-be victim about student loans and threatened that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could get involved.

“The vast majority of cases in which we would contact a citizen via phone would be the result of them reaching out to us, or to follow-up on a recent interaction we’ve had,” Konfrst said. “Under no circumstance would NSP contact a citizen about student loans or IRS activity.”

If you experience this, or any other spoofing scam, please report it to the Consumer Protection Division of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at https://protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov/. You can also call the toll free consumer protection line at (800) 727-6432.

Here are some tips from the FCC for what to do if you think you’re being spoofed:

· Never give out personal information in response to unexpected calls that are suspicious.

· If someone claims to be from a company or government agency seeking personal information, hang up and call the number listed on your account statement or the company or agency’s website.

· Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.



For more tips or information about spoofing or caller ID scams, visit the FCC website.