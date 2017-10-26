Stewart found guilty on two counts, not guilty on two counts

The jury returned verdicts in the Custer County District Court trial of the State of Nebraska v. John L. Stewart of Anselmo Thursday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2017.

Stewart was found guilty on two counts and not guilty on two counts.

At 12:37 p.m., the jury returned the following verdicts:

Count 1: Terroristic Threats, Class IIIA Felony - Not guilty

Count 2: Kidnapping, Class 1A Felony - Not Guilty

Count 3: Criminal Mischief, Class 4 Felony, in the amount of $3,000 - Guilty

Count 4: Domestic Assault-3rd degree, Class I Misdemeanor - Guilty

Criminal Mischief, a Class 4 Felony, has a maximum sentence of two years jail and 12 months post-release supervision or $10,000 or both and a minimum of no jail time and nine months post-release supervision if jail is imposed.

Domestic Assault-3rd degree carries a maximum sentence of not more than one year jail or $1,000 fine or both and no minimum.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 4 in Custer County District Court.

Stewart is now out on bond. He is ordered to have no contact with his wife, KaDee Stewart, as well as Shane Leverington and Phyllis Larsen.

The jury entered deliberation at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday morning after a two day trial in which witnesses testified and evidence was produced about events that occurred May 22, 1027 in Custer County between Stewart and his wife, KaDee. Introduced into evidence were photos of bruising, photos of a damaged car, part of a broken guitar, text messages, and testimony about extramarital affairs and alleged use of methamphetamine. Stewart himself was the last witness to take the stand Tuesday afternoon.