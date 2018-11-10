Stories From Our Local Football Games This Past Week

The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes hosted Pleasanton Friday night and got their second win of the season by beating the Bulldogs 48-30. It was all offense in the first quarter as their was five touchdowns scored between the two teams. The Coyotes came out on top out scoring Pleasanton 20-16. In the second quarter it was all Coyotes as they scored 20 unanswered points to go into the locker room at halftime up 40-16. Anselmo-Merna was able to hold on to the lead in the second half and won the game 48-30. The Coyotes had 293 yards on the ground on 58 carries led by Seth Miller who had 133 of those yards on 27 carries and 2 touchdowns followed by Destry Miller with 129 yards on 14 carries and 2 touchdowns. The coyotes added another 97 yards passing on 10 receptions for a total of 390 yards. The Coyotes are now 2-5 on the season as they get ready to travel to Loomis for their last regular game of the season this Friday.

The Ansley/Litchfield Spartans traveled to Elm Creek this past week and were routed by the Buffaloes 50-16. Elm Creek scored 5 touchdowns before the spartans got on the board. The Spartans had 58 yards rushing on the night on 33 carries and another 100 yards in the air on 9 receptions for a total of 158 yards offense. They allowed Elm Creek 341 yards on the ground and another 54 yards in the air for a total of 395 yards offense. Ansley/Litchfield is now 3-4 on the season as they get ready to host the undefeated Burwell Longhorns this Friday in Ansley for their last regular game of the season.

The Arcadia/Loup City Rebels traveled to Amherst this past Friday and came away with a 53-40 win. Their record is now 3-4. The Rebels host Elm Creek at Loup City this Friday for their last regular game of the season.

The Broken Bow Indians extended their record to 4-4 on the season after defeating O’Neill on the road this past Friday 33-14. Broken Bow plays their last regular game of the season at home this Friday against Centura. For more of the story and the comments from the Coach see the Custer County Chief Oct. 18 Sports edition.

The undefeated Mullen Broncos traveled to Maxwell this past Friday and keep their unblemished record as they routed Maxwell 46-6. Mullen had 368 yards rushing on 39 carries led by Lane edie with 185 of those yards on 10 carries and 1 touchdown. Lane also had 1 reception for a touchdown. Mullen added another 90 yards in the air on 4 receptions for a total of 458 yards offense. Mullen is now 7-0 as they get ready to host Paxton this Thursday for their last regular game of the season.

The Sandhills/Thedford Knights hosted Brady this past thursday at Dunning. They were coming off their first loss of the season from the week before against Mullen. They responded well and bounced back with a 44-12 win. The Knights had 380 yards rushing on 54 carries led by Cauy Pokorny who had 201 of those yards on 26 carries and 3 touchdowns. They added another 48 yards passing on 8 receptions for a total of 428 yards offense. Sandhills/Thedford held Brady to 115 yards rushing and 80 yards passing for a total of 195 yards total offense. The Knights are now 6-1 on the season as they get ready to host Medicine Valley at Thedford Thursday night for their last regular game of the season.

The SEM Mustangs hosted Wilcox-Hildreth this past Friday and lost 39-18. The Mustangs struck first with a touchdown in the middle of the first quarter but then Wilcox-Hildreth scored the next four touchdowns before SEM could put it in the end zone again. SEM was held to 89 yards rushing on 36 carries and 110 yards passing on 10 receptions. they allowed 341 yards rushing and 76 yards passing by Wilcox-Hildreth. The Mustangs are now 4-3 on the season as they get ready for their last regular game of the season with Eustis-Farnam at Sumner this Thursday.

The South Loup Bobcats traveled to Burwell this past Friday for the game between the unbeatens. South Loup came up short 21-14. For the story and comments from the Coach see the Custer County Chief Oct. 18 Sports edition.

The Twin Loup Wolves traveled to Stuart this past Friday looking for a win since their first win the first game of the season against Anselmo-Merna. Stuart took the lead 8-7 after the first quarter and went into the locker room at halftime ahead of the Wolves 32-19. It was not looking good but in the second half Twin Loup out scored Stuart 33-6 for a 52-38 win. Coach Kozeal stated that the offense employed well the entire game. On defense they were passive and did not tackle well in the first half. In the second half they tackled better and were much more aggressive. Quade Young rushed for 237 yards on 33 carries and scored 5 touchdowns. He also threw for another touchdown and had a team high 23 tackles. Cooper Coons had a big night scoring 3 touchdowns. He had 112 yards on 7 attempts. He also did a nice job on special teams with 4 PAT kicks and 82 return yards. Coach Kozeal stated that after playing well on offense most of the first half they fumbled inside their 1 yard line with 7 seconds left in the half. The team was down by 13 at half and not happy with their performance. Stuart scored on their first possession of the second half and Twin Loup found themselves down by 19 points. Things started to turn around after that. The defense improved dramatically and they started to get stops. The offense continued to roll and put up 33 unanswered points. It was a big win for their team and they had numerous players step up and play well in the second half. The Wolves are now 2-5 on the season as they get ready to host St. Mary’s at Taylor Thursday night for their last regular game of the season.

All photos are from the South Loup vs Burwell game at Burwell this past Friday.