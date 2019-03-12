Storm to bring snow, wind, winter back to central, north central Nebraska

A major winter storm is taking aim at Western and North Central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wednesday evening through Thursday evening (March 14, 2019) for the following Nebraska counties: Boyd-Rock-Holt-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer-Frontier including the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Bassett, Rose,Oneill, Atkinson, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Broken Bow,

Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.

Heavy snow will be possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. Winds could gust in the 40-50 mph range with some gusts as high as 60 mph which would cause significant blowing and drifting snow.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for far western Nebraska and parts of the Sandhills including Cherry Hooker, Arthur, Grant and Sheridan Counties and points west.

Parts of Central and North Central Nebraska are experiencing dense fog this afternoon.