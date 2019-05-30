Storm damage between Callaway and Arnold

Hail and wind did damage to several places between Callaway and Arnold Monday evening, May 27, 2019.

The Molly and Don Pandorf place lost four windows as well as sustained other damage. Molly Pandorf said Thursday (May 30) that they will need to replace the roof, windows, three garage doors, eaves, gutters and carpet in the basement which was covered in glass. Several other homes in the area have damage to windows, roofs and vehicles as well.

