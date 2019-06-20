Storm drops big hail in central Nebraska

A severe thunderstorm warranted mutli-warnings Wednesday evening as it made its way across central Nebraska Wednesday evening, June 19, 2019.

Hail 1.75 inch in diameter was reported to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in North Platte 9 miles east of Brewster at 7:32 p.m. About a half hour later, 1.75 inch hail was reported 8 miles east-southeast of Brewster.

About 8:45 p.m., hail one inch in diameter was reported two miles northwest of Gates. The NWS was told "Most stones were the size of a quarter to half dollar."

The storm sparked warnings for Blaine, Loup and Custer Counties.