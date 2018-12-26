Storm may bring eight inches of snow to Bow

As predicted, the heavier snow totals for the coming winter storm for tonight through tomorrow (Dec. 26-27, 2018) have shifted to the east.

Broken Bow is on the line between 8-12 inches and 6-8 inches, with 8 inches seemingly forecast for the Custer County seat by the National Weather Service.

Nearly a foot of snow may accumulate from Curtis, North Platte and Stapleton northeast to Brewster, Ainsworth, Butte and O'Neill.