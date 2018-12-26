Storm may bring eight inches of snow to Bow
Wednesday, December 26, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
As predicted, the heavier snow totals for the coming winter storm for tonight through tomorrow (Dec. 26-27, 2018) have shifted to the east.
Broken Bow is on the line between 8-12 inches and 6-8 inches, with 8 inches seemingly forecast for the Custer County seat by the National Weather Service.
Nearly a foot of snow may accumulate from Curtis, North Platte and Stapleton northeast to Brewster, Ainsworth, Butte and O'Neill.
