Storm system starting to wind down, some accumulating snow still expected

The main upper level low pressure that brought snow and wind to a good portion of Nebraska is lifting northeast into north central Nebraska and a weakening trend for the storm is starting, according to meteorologist Shawn Jacobs with the National Weather Service office in North Platte in an 11 a.m. weather briefing (4/11/19).

Areas south of I-80 should see additional accumulating snow of less than one inch. Areas north of I-80 and the Central Sandhills could see an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow. Northern Nebraska will continue to see the heaviest snow fall with areas north of Hwy 2 possibly seeing an additional 3 to 6 inches.

Jacobs said strong winds, with some gusts in excess of 50 mph, will continue into early afternoon then weaken through the remainder of the day into the evening.

A major concern is limited visibility with areas reported less than a mile of visibility and some areas down to a quarter of a mile.

Two to three foot drifts have been reported along I-80. Four foot drifts have been reported in the Sandhills.

A few snowfall amounts Jacobs reported include:

Mullen: up to 10 inches

Valentine: 6 inches

Imperial: 4 1/2 inches

North Platte: 3-4 inches

Jacobs said snowfall is less than forecasted in some areas as a convective system (group of thunderstorms) moved into south central Nebraska yesterday, shutting off moisture content.

Blizzard warning will continue for the time being, due to wind of low visibility. They will be revisited this afternoon as conditions begin to improve.

Jacobs said the cold air associated with the system will be a concern. This evening and overnight there may be windchill below zero in the Sandhills and north central Nebraska.

Four to five inches of snow was reported in the Ainsworth area. "That area received a lot more ice yesterday which keeps snow totals down,"Jacobs said.

