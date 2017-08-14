Storm takes down family trees Aug. 14, 2017

Two spruce trees over 70 feet tall were torn down during this past Saturday's storm in Jim Peister's yard. Peister, who has lived in his home for most of his life, stated that the trees were planted by his grandfather in 1932. The trees took down Peister's flag pole and electrical wiring to his home. Slate, Peister's 14-year-old dog and Peister's home, which he also has thanks to his grandfather, were relatively untouched by the strong winds and hail.