Storms possible tonight (7/3/18) and tomorrow 4th of July

Scattered strong storms are possible today (July 3 2018) and tomorrow on the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Storms will be generally west of a line between Big Springs and Valentine Tuesday (first graphic) and generally east of a line between Imperial and Valentine Wednesday (second graphic).

Strong storms with the threat of 1 inch hail, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning will pose a threat to outdoor events and campers during the holiday.