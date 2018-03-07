Storms possible tonight (7/3/18) and tomorrow 4th of July
Tuesday, July 3, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
Scattered strong storms are possible today (July 3 2018) and tomorrow on the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Storms will be generally west of a line between Big Springs and Valentine Tuesday (first graphic) and generally east of a line between Imperial and Valentine Wednesday (second graphic).
Strong storms with the threat of 1 inch hail, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning will pose a threat to outdoor events and campers during the holiday.
