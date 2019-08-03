Streets cleared for parking downtown; More winter weather on the way

The sides of Broken Bow's downtown streets were cleared for parking overnight by city crews. As residents continue to shovel out from the estimated eight inches or more of snow that fell in parts of central Nebraska, more winter weather is on the way. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the state, forecasting more snow and ice for the region.

The Winter weather Advisory is for the following Nebraska counties: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Lincoln-Western Cherry and includes the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton, North Platte, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

The advisory is effective from 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST/ this evening (Friday Mar. 8, 2019) to 6 p.m. CST /5 p.m. MST/ Saturday.

According to the NWS, mixed precipitation and accumulating snow expected is expected over much of western and north central Nebraska. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches near and north of Hwys 2 and 91. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch and snow accumulation up to 2 inches south of Hwys 2 and 91. Northwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Saturday.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.