Strong spring storm to bring rain, possible snow, this week

A strong spring storm system is expected to move through the Sandhills and Central Nebraska in the Wednesday and Thursday time frame, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) . Rain, snow, and strong winds are all possible with this system, potentially causing travel impacts.

There is the potential for accumulating wet snow, strong winds, rain and much colder temps.

The highest confidence for accumulating snow continues to be for the Northern Sandhills into South Dakota.

NWS confidence in accumulating snow across much of Central Nebraska into Western Nebraska has increased.