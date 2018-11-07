Stunkel wins District 7 Custer County Supervisor race

Wednesday, November 7, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE

Below are the unofficial numbers for the Custer County Supervisors for the Nov. 6, 2018 election.
The first number is the number of votes received; the second number is the percentage.
Official numbers will be available by the end of the week.

Co Supervisor Dist 1
Bobby Myers (REP). . . . . . . . 523 98.68
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 1.32

Co Supervisor Dist 3
Barry J. Fox (REP) . . . . . . . 558 99.64
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 0.36

Co Supervisor Dist 5
Donald Olson (REP) . . . . . . . 633 99.84
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 0.16

Co Supervisor Dist 7
Douglas A. Stunkel (REP) . . . . . 351 53.75
Donna Hoblyn-Bittner (DEM). . . . . 299 45.79
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 3 0.46

