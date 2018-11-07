Stunkel wins District 7 Custer County Supervisor race
Below are the unofficial numbers for the Custer County Supervisors for the Nov. 6, 2018 election.
The first number is the number of votes received; the second number is the percentage.
Official numbers will be available by the end of the week.
Douglas Stunkel received 351 votes for District 7. Donna Hoblyn-Bittner received 299.
Co Supervisor Dist 1
Bobby Myers (REP). . . . . . . . 523 98.68
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 7 1.32
Co Supervisor Dist 3
Barry J. Fox (REP) . . . . . . . 558 99.64
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 0.36
Co Supervisor Dist 5
Donald Olson (REP) . . . . . . . 633 99.84
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 1 0.16
Co Supervisor Dist 7
Douglas A. Stunkel (REP) . . . . . 351 53.75
Donna Hoblyn-Bittner (DEM). . . . . 299 45.79
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 3 0.46
