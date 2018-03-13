Suicide prevention training in Broken Bow, Valentine, Imperial

Mid-Plains Community College is offering a series of workshops designed to help save lives.

MPCC received a grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska about a year ago enabling the college to provide free Suicide Prevention Training to its employees and communities within its 18-county service area.

That training is now being rolled out to the public. The schedule is as follows:

March 21 at 11 a.m., Broken Bow Community Campus

March 21 at 5:30 p.m., Valentine Community Campus

April 9 at 6 p.m., Imperial Community Campus

The Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) training takes about 1.5 hours to complete. Its intent is to help participants understand how to talk about suicide, identify the signs of suicidal thoughts and feel more comfortable engaging with someone who may be thinking about suicide.

“The stigma surrounding suicide is powerful, and therefore, suicidal people are often reluctant to ask for help,” Dr. Brian Obert, area dean of student life,said. “Most people who attempt suicide do not want to die. Often they want their lives to change, but do not know how to get help, or are afraid to ask for help. We want to prepare people to provide that assistance.”

Although there is no cost to attend the trainings, pre-registration is required. Those interested can call the MPCC Business and Community Education department at 308-345-8122 to sign up.