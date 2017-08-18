Sunday activities for NEclipse in Broken Bow Aug. 20, 2017

Sunday Aug. 20 2017 in Broken Bow

Guided pasture tours at Straight Arrow Bison Ranch. Call 308-872-3066.

NE150 Drive - log on to www.brokenbow-ne.com for details

1 pm. Intro to Pioneer Photographer Solomon Butcher at Custer County Museum, west side of Square

7 p.m. Cowboy Church at the Custer County Fairgrounds

Dusk movies at the Custer County Fairgrounds. Bring lawn chairs. "Through My Eyes," "Solomon Butcher, Frontier Photographer," and "The Beef State," produced by John Carter.

Food and beverages for sale at Fairgrounds