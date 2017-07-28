Sunday at the Custer County Fair
Friday, July 28, 2017
BROKEN BOW, NE
SUNDAY, JULY 30
2:30 - 3:00 p.m. - Weigh 4-H Meat Goats
3:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Weigh 4-H Market Sheep
3:00 - 5:30 p.m. - Weigh 4-H Market Beef
4:00 - 6:00 p.m. - Weigh 4-H Market Swine
4:00 - 6:00 p.m. - 4-H Horse Check-In and
9:00 - 10:00 p.m. - 4-H Horse Check-In
4:30 - 5:30 p.m. - 4-H Bucket Calf Check-In
5:00 - 6:00 p.m. - 4-H Breeding Heifer Check-In
5:00 p.m. - 4-H & FFA Small Animal Pet Show
6:00 p.m. - Deadline for all livestock except Stocker-Feeders, Producing Dairy Cows, Rabbits, Pigeons, and Poultry
7:00 p.m. Grandstand Gathering featuring “4 His Love” Quartet. Free concert. (A free will donation will be taken up.)
7:00 - 9:00 p.m. - Enter 4-H Rabbits, Pigeons, and Poultry
Category: