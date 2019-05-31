Sunny with possible thunderstorms in north central Nebraska

The weather forecast for the first few days in June is for highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. Nighttime lows should be in the low 50s and high 40s. A chance of thunderstorms works its way into the forecast Sunday night (June 2, 2019).

The high for today, May 31, 2019, should be around 80 with sunny skies during the afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of western and north central Nebraska include the following counties: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry.

Isolated strong to briefly severe thunderstorms may be possible in these areas late this afternoon and into evening. The area of concern is generally along and east of a line from Valentine to Brewster. Large hail and wind damage are the severe weather hazards.