Supervisor Stunkel references “People with them towels on their heads” during board meeting; fails to appear for court appearance

At the Aug. 13, 2019 Custer County Supervisor for District 7 Doug Stunkel asked to have Illegal Immigration added to the agenda. The motion was seconded for discussion purposes only. The other supervisors asked Stunkel for clarification.

Stunkel said “You can drive down to Lexington and look at their streets.”

Board Chairman Barry Fox asked how he could tell by driving around Lexington that people were illegals.

Stunkel said, “I would like to bet that you could go down there to Lexington and them people with them towels over their heads.”

Fox expressed concerned and asked Stunkel, “Do you think someone has the right to come to your door and say because you look the way you do, they don’t think you are legal?”

Stunkel then retracted the motion.

In other news, Stunkel failed to appear in Custer County Court Monday, Aug. 13, 2019. The State requested a bench warrant to be issued for Stunkel’s failure to appear.

Stunkel faces three charges in Custer County Court: Unlawful/ficticious display of plate/renewal tab, a Class III Misdemeanor; No proof of insurance, a Class II Misdemeanor: and No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, a Class III Misdemeanor.

The original citation was issued May 28, 2019 on Hwy 2 near mile marker 281 by a Nebraska State Trooper.

Read more about it in the Aug. 22, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.