Supervisor turns self in, posts bond

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Doug Stunkel, Custer County Supervisor for District 7, turned himself in Friday Aug. 16, 2019.

Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond said Stunkel turned himself in Friday, Aug. 16 and then posted bond that night.

Stunkel failed to appear in Custer County Court Monday, Aug. 13, 2019 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Stunkel was supposed to be in court to face three charges: Unlawful/fictictious display of plate/renewal tab, a Class III Misdemeanor; No proof of insurance, a Class II Misdemeanor: and No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, a Class III Misdemeanor.

The original citation was issued May 28, 2019 on Hwy 2 near mile marker 281 by a Nebraska State Trooper.

