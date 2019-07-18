Take extra "car-care" in extreme heat

Extreme heat can push a car past its limits and that can lead to some drivers finding themselves stranded at the roadside. With the heat index climbing to triple-digits, AAA recommends that you prepare for the hazardous weather conditions by placing a few basic summer travel items in your vehicle.

When your vehicle is parked outside in the sunlight, use a windshield sunshade to protect your vehicle’s interior from the damaging rays of the sun. In addition, it will help to prevent burns that might be caused by skin coming into contact with metal objects in your vehicle exposed to direct sunlight, such as your ignition slot or safety belt buckles.

If you have small children and your vehicle is parked in direct sunlight, always cover child safety seats and booster seats with a blanket or large beach towels. This will help to protect the safety seats from sun damage and more importantly, protect children from potential burns caused by hot metal or plastic pieces.

If you experience a vehicle breakdown, a small cooler filled with bottles of water will help to prevent dehydration.

Keep a cooling neck wrap in your vehicle. If needed, soak it in cool water and place it around your neck to help keep you comfortable until assistance arrives.

Place umbrellas in your vehicle as they can be used for protection from the sun’s rays if it’s necessary to stand outside of the vehicle.

In an emergency or health hazardous situation, always call 911 or *55 on your cell phone to request assistance from local law enforcement.