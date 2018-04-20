Tehama Shrine bringing circus to Broken Bow Tuesday, May 29

The James Cristy Cole Circus out of Texas is scheduled to be at the Custer County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. according to Jerry Bigbee, a Tehama Shrine member. The James Cristy Cole Circus will be brought to the fairgrounds by the Tehama Shrine. Currently, shrine members are looking for donations to help pay for children 12 and under to attend the circus for free. "It's a show I can guarantee you can take your kids to and you won't blush," Bigbee said. According to Bigbee, the Tehama Shrine will receive tickets May 3, and they will be available to buy for $10 at the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce located in The Insurance Center (420 S 8th Ave #246, Broken Bow.) Tickets will also be available for $12 the day of the circus. Funds earned from the circus will go towards transportation expense for Children's Hospital visits. Donations for children's tickets can be sent to Jerry Bigbee at 736 N. H St. Broken Bow, NE 68822.