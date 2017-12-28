Temperature Tuesdays return to Runza in Broken Bow!

Runza® Restaurants is pleased to once again offer a temperature-related sale this winter. Temperature Tuesdays will run throughout January and February. The 6am temperature at the coldest Runza® Restaurant location each Tuesday is the price of an Original Runza® Sandwich with the purchase of a Medium Drink and Medium French fry. Additions and substitutions are extra.

Tuesday sale dates are January 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and February 6, 13, 20 & 27.

“Beat the cold weather blues with an Original Runza® Sandwich for just pennies!” Becky Perrett, Director of Marketing, said

Runza® Sandwiches are made from scratch every day at each location. During a sale of this magnitude, some locations have staff making sandwiches several times a day.

Runza® Restaurants – famous for the Runza® Sandwich with its delicious blend of ground beef, cabbage, onions and secret spices baked inside homemade bread; made-to-order hamburgers; and homemade onion rings – operates and franchises 84 restaurants in Nebraska (79), Colorado (Loveland), Iowa (Clarinda & Council Bluffs) and Kansas (Lawrence & Mission/KC). Learn more at www.runza.com