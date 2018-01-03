Temps rise, forecast includes fog Wednesday night through Thursday morning

As temperatures rise after several days of deep freeze, fog is in the forecast.

The National Weather Service reports (weather.gov) that patchy fog is possible Wednesday night (Jan. 3, 2018) through Thursday morning in a good part of central Nebraska, especially for areas east of Hwy 83 (North Platte to Thedford) and south of Hwy 91 (Dunning to Burwell).

Wednesday is forecast partly sunny with a daytime high of 25 and a night time temp of 7.

Thursday and Friday should be mostly sunny with temps forecast to reach 32 with overnight temps of 11 and 12.

The warming trend continues with a high of 39 forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a temp of 29 overnight Saturday.

Saturday should be partly cloudy. A chance of rain/snow returns to the forecast Sunday.