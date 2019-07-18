As temps rise, so do risks for children and pets in vehicles

With forecasts predicting temperatures in the triple-digits, AAA offers safety tips to help motorists keep their children and pets safe during what is expected to be the hottest weather so far this summer season. Excessive heat can pose great risks to vehicle occupants. Within just a few minutes the inside of a car can become dangerously hot, and presents a greater risk for heatstroke tragedies.

From 1998 to 2018, 795 children have died from heatstroke in hot cars according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Despite warnings from safety organizations, each year children continue to die from this needless tragedy.

“People often think that something like this could never happen to them,” Rose White, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said. “However, many heatstroke deaths are accidents, where a parent or caregiver forgets the child is in the back seat.”

The soaring temperatures in a vehicle can also place your pets at risk. Never leave an animal in a parked car, even if the windows are partially open. Even on pleasant days the temperature inside a car can soar to well over 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes, placing your pet at risk for heatstroke and possibly death.

AAA-The Auto Club Group suggest the following safety tips to help keep children safe:

- Don’t Leave Them Alone, Not Even for a Minute - Never leave children unattended in a vehicle - even if the windows are open or the air conditioner is turned on.

- Vehicles Aren’t Play Areas - Don’t let children play in an unattended vehicle.

- Put Keys Out of Sight - Always lock your vehicle – even in driveways and garages - and keep keys out of children's reach.

- Make it a Habit – Before locking your vehicle, check the front and back seat.

- Keep a stuffed animal in your child’s car seat. When the child is with you, move it to the front seat as a reminder that your child is in the back.

- Set an Alarm – Consider programming an alarm on your phone that will go off to remind you to check your vehicle.

- Caregiver Assistance - If you normally drop your child off at a babysitter or daycare, ask the caregiver to call you if your child doesn’t show up as expected.

- Add a Reminder- Put your purse/wallet or cell phone in the back seat. This way you are reminded to look in the back seat before leaving the vehicle.

- Call for Help - If you see a child or pet alone in the car, call 911 immediately and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.