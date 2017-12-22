There may be a white Christmas in parts of Nebraska! Snow on the way Saturday

Light snow is expected in parts of Nebraska through Saturday night, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

A long duration of light snow is expected across western and southern Nebraska Saturday according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte. Snow will begin across the north and slowly slide south through the day and into Saturday night.

The greatest threat for snow across the north is early morning Saturday and across the south Saturday night. Snow accumulations will be in the one to three inch range with the highest amounts across the wet and southwest.

There will be moderate impacts for travel on Saturday and Saturday night across portions of the western Sandhills, eastern Nebraska Panhandle and southwest Nebraska. Reduced visibility down to one mile may occur, especially in heavier bands of snow.