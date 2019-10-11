Third City Church celebrates with ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 to celebrate the opening of Third City Church in Broken Bow. The church is an expansion of the Third City Church in Grand Island.

Doren Michael is overseeing local campus ministry along with his wife Carolyn. Scott Jones is the lead minister out of Grand Island.

Read more about the newest church in Broken Bow and how they came to be here in the Oct. 17, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.