Thousand dollar donation to Fairgrounds

The Custer County Ag Society received a $1,000 check towards a new announcer’s booth at Trotter Arena at the Custer County Fairgrounds. The money included proceeds from the Roger McGooden Memorial Ranch Team Roping and Ranch Bronc Ride held Saturday before the 2018 Custer County Fair and additional donations. Renee Ferguson and Ira Spanel presented the check to Ag Society board members Tuesday evening (09/18/18).