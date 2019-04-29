Up to three inches of snow forecast for Sandhills

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of North Platte, parts of Cherry and Sheridan Counties in north-west Nebraska could receive up to three inches of snow tonight (4/29/19) with some localized amounts in the Rushville area seeing four inches of snow.

Rain will switch from snow Monday evening then change back to rain midday Tuesday.

Watch for slick spots on roads.

Custer County may receive up to an inch in the northwest corner with less than an inch in Broken Bow and no snow in the southeast corner.