Thunderstorms possible through Friday (5/18/18)

According to the national Weather Service (NWS) Office in North Platte, severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday evening with heavy rainfall possible.

Impacts that may occur include danger to outdoor activities, potential travel hazards as well as potential for young crop loss.

Best chances for severe weather will be Thursday and Friday and may include large hail and gusty winds.

Rain totaling 1-3 inches through Sunday morning, with locally higher amounts, may be possible.