Tornado hits ranch southeast of Oconto Friday night

A tornado hit the RJ Myers ranch seven miles southeast of Oconto (four miles northwest of Eddyville) Friday evening, May 17.

The roof of a pole barn was torn off, another building was shifted off its foundation and a horse trailer rolled 60-70 yards. The family of six, RJ and wife Katie and four children ages 3 to 12, took shelter in their storm cellar. No one was injured.

