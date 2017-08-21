Tornadoes hit Taylor and Sargent area August 19

August 19 two tornadoes were reported near the communities of Taylor in Loup County and Sargent, in Custer County. One was reported by a trained spotter 10 miles northwest of Taylor at approximately 8:13 p.m. Significant damage was documented at several farms in the area.

Another tornado was spotted seven miles northwest of Sargent around 9 p.m. An out building was reported to be damaged and a vehicle was flipped. No one was injured. Ratings for the tornados are still being determined by the National Weather Service out of North Platte.

Picture courtesy of Hannah Richards