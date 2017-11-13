Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Nearly 50 lbs of Marijuana

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop D - North Platte seized nearly 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Cozad on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, at mile marker 223 when a Trooper observed a 2008 GMC pick-up with a headlight violation.

During the stop, the odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, prompting a search. Troopers discovered 48 pounds of marijuana hidden under a sheet of plywood in the bed of the truck. There was also more than one ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia found behind the driver’s seat.

Curtis Dewayne Dixon, 60, of California, was arrested for Possession of more than one pound of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Drug Tax Stamp, and a violation for improper vehicle lighting.

Dixon was lodged in Dawson County Jail.