The Trail Master Plan continues to generate discussion at Broken Bow Park Board meetings. At Monday's meeting, seven people spoke against the trail and one spoke in favor of it. The main objections against the trail continue to be potential loss of yard space and trees, potential loss of privacy and trash that may be left behind by people who use the trail. The one person who spoke in favor of a trail system did so passionately. "Walking in the street is dangerous...We're just waiting for someone to get killed on that road (N. 9th),: Linda Jacobson said.

No voting or recommendation action was taken on the plan. Board President Lindsay Divan said the estimated cost of the plan had "a significant hike" and she wanted more information on why before moving forward. The next Park Board meeting is Nov. 6.