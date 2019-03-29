Transition to snow expected around sunset

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for most of the Sandhills and parts of southwest Nebraska through 1 a.m. CDT Saturday (03/30/2019).

A broad swath of wintry mix with embedded heavier snow showers will continue through the evening. A switch to snow for all areas is expected around sunset, and snow tapers from north to south overnight.

Four to six inches of snow may fall from Cherry and Sheridan Counties southeast to Custer County with more than six inches possible in northwest Custer County and a good part of Logan County, according to the National Weather Service.