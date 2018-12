Travel is not advised on many highways in and around Custer County, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation website, 511.nebraska.gov.

Roads and highways are completely covered with mixed snow, ice or slush, according to 511.nebraska.gov, including but not limited to

NE 2

NE 21

NE 70

US 183

NE 92

NE 40

NE 21C Spur