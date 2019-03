Travel not advised in Northcentral and Northeast Nebraska (NDOT)

The Nebraska Department of Transportation advises against all travel in Northcentral and Northeast Nebraska

Nebraska is encountering significant flooding across the State.

Melting snow coupled with rain has created flooding in many parts of Nebraska, especially in the north central and northeast Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising motorists to not travel in northcentral and northeast Nebraska. Flooding continues to increase causing water to run over multiple roadways. Please do not travel if unless absolutely necessary.

Plan your travel by checking 511 prior to leaving for your destination. 511 provides the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.

Again, this is a rapidly evolving event. Please remember, just a few inches of water can impact your vehicle’s ability to navigate, cause it to stall, or even float it. Should you encounter water over a roadway, never drive through it and do not drive around barricades or flagged closures. Turn around – don’t drown.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seatbelt and children are in a car safety seat. Never use cruise control in wet weather.

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.