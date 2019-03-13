Travel not recommended in Custer County due to flooding

The following notice was received from the Broken Bow Police Department just after 11 a.m. noon today (3/13/19)

"Officials in Custer County are recommending that no one travel in Custer County due to flooding conditions. There are multiple roads flooded and we have reports of flooding in Anselmo, Ansley, Broken Bow, Ocotno and Sargent. There are numerous roads closed and bridges threatened through the county and travel is dangerous."