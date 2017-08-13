Tree dump open at no charge in storm aftermath

The tree dump will be open at no charge until further notice, according to Broken Bow City Administrator Brent Clark, as both residents and city crews clean after Saturday evening's storm of high winds, hail and heavy rain.

“We’re opening up free tree dumping for no charge until further notice,” Broken Bow City Administrator Bren Clark said late Sunday morning. “There are a lot of trees down. We encourage people to bring debris to the tree dump.”

Residents are encouraged to haul what they can to the tree dump. If assistance is needed with hauling, tree debris can be moved to the curb to be picked up by the city.

City crews will be working most likely through the week to clean up city streets and sidewalks.