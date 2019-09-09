Trial date Dec 12, 2019 set for State v. Berghorst

Staff Writer
Monday, September 9, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE

It took about five minutes in Custer County Court today (Monday, Sept. 9, 2019) to set a trial date and other dates for State of Nebraska v. Jon Berghorst.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 12 to begin at 9 a.m. Two days have been scheduled for the trial.

No plea agreement was offered. Discovery deadline is set for Nov. 1 with all pre-trial motions due by Nov. 18.

Berghorst pled Not Guilty in Custer County Court Aug. 5 on two counts, both misdemeanors: Count I which alleges that Berghorst “on or about April 6, 2019, intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused bodily injury to Riley Royle”; and Count II which alleges Berghorst “on or about April 6, 2019, being a public servant, by color of or in the execution of his office designedly, willfully, or corruptly injure, deceive, harm, oppress or attempt to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person: David Taylor.”

Read the full story in the Sept. 12, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Category: