Trial date Dec 12, 2019 set for State v. Berghorst

It took about five minutes in Custer County Court today (Monday, Sept. 9, 2019) to set a trial date and other dates for State of Nebraska v. Jon Berghorst.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Dec. 12 to begin at 9 a.m. Two days have been scheduled for the trial.

No plea agreement was offered. Discovery deadline is set for Nov. 1 with all pre-trial motions due by Nov. 18.

Berghorst pled Not Guilty in Custer County Court Aug. 5 on two counts, both misdemeanors: Count I which alleges that Berghorst “on or about April 6, 2019, intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused bodily injury to Riley Royle”; and Count II which alleges Berghorst “on or about April 6, 2019, being a public servant, by color of or in the execution of his office designedly, willfully, or corruptly injure, deceive, harm, oppress or attempt to injure, deceive, harm, or oppress another person: David Taylor.”

