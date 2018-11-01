Troopers find 300 pounds of marijuana, TNC products in I-80 traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Oregon man and seized more than 300 pounds of marijuana and 60 pounds of other THC products during a traffic stop near Lodgepole on Interstate 80.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. MDT, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, a trooper observed an eastbound Dodge Caravan driving with expired registration near mile marker 79 on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 309 pounds of marijuana, 46 pounds of THC edible products, 14 pounds of THC shatter, 80 grams of THC syrup, and 2,000 THC vape cartridges. The street value of the illegal products is estimated at more than $1,000,000.

The driver, Ryan Kirk, 33, of Medford, Oregon, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Kirk was lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.