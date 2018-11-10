Tuesday accident claims life of South Dakota man

At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, the Nebraska State Patrol was called to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 183 at the intersection with Cumro Road, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The crash involved a semi and a Dodge pickup.

Preliminary investigation shows that the eastbound semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the southbound pickup.

The passenger in the pickup, Brandon Massman, 23, of Brandon, S.D., was killed in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, Wyatt Torticill, 43, of Baltic, S.D., was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

The driver of the semi was David Skeels, 66, of Ansley.

The investigation is ongoing.