Twin Loup Wrestling Results from D-1 Districts at Neligh-Oakdale High School

106

Champ. Round 1 - Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) received a bye

Quarterfinals - Zachary Dickau (Elwood) over Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) (Fall 0:38)

Cons. Round 2 - Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) over Hunter Beacon (Osmond) (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) over Jake Klotz (Elwood) (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Semis - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) over Dean Schroder (Twin Loup) (Fall 3:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) over Hunter Beacon (Osmond) (Fall 2:31)

Quarterfinals - Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) over Cody Booth (Neligh-Oakdale) (Fall 4:28)

Semifinals - Hunter Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) (MD 12-2)

3rd Place Match - Zachary Dickau (Elwood) over Ethan Kipp (Twin Loup) (Fall 1:23)

120

Champ. Round 1 - JD Meeks (Twin Loup) received a bye

Quarterfinals - Kirby Smith (Fullerton) over JD Meeks (Twin Loup) (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 2 - JD Meeks (Twin Loup) over Austen Cronin (Pleasanton) (Fall 0:32)

Cons. Round 3 - JD Meeks (Twin Loup) over Mason Lammers (Pleasanton) (Fall 2:55)

Cons. Semis - Adam Miller (Elkhorn Valley) over JD Meeks (Twin Loup) (Fall 0:30)

126

Champ. Round 1 - Reed Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) (Dec 9-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) over Rylan Olson (West Holt) (Fall 2:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) over Mason Bykerk (Osmond) (MD 12-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) over Eli Thiele (Clearwater/Orchard) (Fall 3:52)

Cons. Semis - Chase Pawloski (Pleasanton) over Shawn Quandt (Twin Loup) (Dec 9-4)

132

Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Herley (Neligh-Oakdale) over Lane McBride (Twin Loup) (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 1 - Lane McBride (Twin Loup) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 - Hunter Klinetobe (Elkhorn Valley) over Lane McBride (Twin Loup) (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) received a bye

Champ. Round 2 - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) over Ty Conroy (Ainsworth) (Fall 2:00)

Quarterfinals - Trigger Pokorny (Central Valley) over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) (Fall 0:43)

Cons. Round 4 - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) over Hunter Klinetobe (Elkhorn Valley) (Fall 4:13)

Cons. Round 5 - Archer Grint (Twin Loup) over Cooper Stout (Burwell) (SV-1 10-8)

Cons. Semis - Cory Groleau (Weeping Water) over Archer Grint (Twin Loup) (MD 12-2)

138

Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Lamb (Twin Loup) over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) (Fall 5:54)

Quarterfinals - Cole Laible (West Holt) over Bryce Lamb (Twin Loup) (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Round 2 - Bryce Lamb (Twin Loup) over Ty Rix (Clearwater/Orchard) (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Round 3 - Ethan Baumert (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) over Bryce Lamb (Twin Loup) (Fall 4:10)

Cons. Round 1 - Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) received a bye

Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Payne (Neligh-Oakdale) over Kade Bottorf (Twin Loup) (Dec 6-5)

145

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) over Johan Rojas (Lutheran High Northeast) (Fall 2:16)

Quarterfinals - Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) over Alex Arroyo (Clearwater/Orchard) (Fall 3:34)

Semifinals - Prestin Vondra (Elkhorn Valley) over Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) (Inj. [time])

Cons. Semis - Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) over Seth Williams (Weeping Water) (MD 11-1)

3rd Place Match - Raul Clouse (Elwood) over Cooper Coons (Twin Loup) (M. For.)

Champ. Round 1 - Seth Williams (Weeping Water) over Jaden VanDiest (Twin Loup) (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 1 - Jaden VanDiest (Twin Loup) over Michael Glynn (Elkhorn Valley) (Fall 3:46)

Cons. Round 2 - Cade Wilkinson (Neligh-Oakdale) over Jaden VanDiest (Twin Loup) (TB-1 6-5)

152

Champ. Round 1 - Colby Coons (Twin Loup) received a bye

Quarterfinals - Colby Coons (Twin Loup) over Colt Temple (Ainsworth) (Fall 1:29)

Semifinals - Colby Coons (Twin Loup) over Raphael Kirchmayr (Weeping Water) (Dec 7-3)

1st Place Match - Colby Coons (Twin Loup) over Conner Schutz (Elwood) (Dec 9-3)

285

Champ. Round 1 - Tommie Peed (Clearwater/Orchard) over Hunter Teichmeier (Twin Loup) (Fall 1:19)

Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Teichmeier (Twin Loup) over Lane Wenninghoff (Franklin) (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 2 - Grant Marisch (Central Valley) over Hunter Teichmeier (Twin Loup) (Fall 1:21)