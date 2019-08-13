Two arrested in Broken Bow for Meth possession

According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, the Broken Bow Police Department arrested two people Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 for possession of Methamphetamine.

The Broken Bow Police Department, Code Task Force and Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at 1401 South D in Broken Bow.

After the search was completed, Carlos Riol, 37, and Airen J. Popham, 35, were arrested at the scene for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class IV Felony; Manufacture or Distribution of Controlled Substances, a Class II Felony; Child Abuse, a Class III Felony; Possession of Marijuana less than 1 ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

They are currently being held in the Custer County Jail.

Several children were removed from the house with the assistance of the Department of Health and Human Services and placed in 48 hour emergency holds.

The investigation is ongoing.