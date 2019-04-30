Two grievances filed against Mayor Berghorst

Two grievances concerning unprofessionalism and abuse of power have been filed against Broken Bow Mayor Jon Berghorst. The first was reported by Sandhillsexpress.com/KCNI/KBBN and was filed by Broken Bow Police Officer Ben Tucker.

The Custer County Chief has since learned of a second grievance filed by Broken Bow Police Officer David Taylor. All records were obtained through public information requests.

The formal letters of grievance outline events that took place April 6 regarding an alleged assault in the alleyway behind Legends Bar and Grill in Broken Bow and the subsequent questioning conducted at the Berghorst residence by Officer Tucker and Officer Taylor. The letters state that the Mayor also made a personal call to Police Chief Steve Scott who also came to the residence.

Officer Tucker stated in his letter “Mayor Berghorst’s comments and action impeded my ability to conduct the investigation and gather the facts relating to the case.”

In a letter dated April 12 to City Council President Rod Sonnichsen, Chief Scott stated “The situation with Mayor Berghorst and Officer Taylor and Officer Tucker is very concerning to me; what direction will the police department be going in the next 4 years if officers have to worry about keeping their jobs as retaliation if the Mayor attempts to interfere with another investigation?”

Upon learning of the first grievance, copies of which were obtained by KCNI/KBBN and posted on their website, the Chief filed a request for information with the city. Copies of the second grievance and the letter from Chief Scott were made available to the Chief late Tuesday afternoon.

To download/view the grievance letters, click the link below:

(Note you may need to click "View in Full Screen Mode" after clicking the link)

