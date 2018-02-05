UPDATE: Motorcycle accident near Casey's in Broken Bow

UPDATE:

PRESS RELEASE

Broken Bow Police Station

May 4, 2018

According the Police Chief Steve Scott, at approximately 11:10 am on Friday, May 4th, the Broken Bow Police Department and Broken Bow Rescue were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident.

Rene Garcia, Jr. 51 of North Augusta, South Carolina was driving a 2018 Harley Davison and Robert Payne, 69 of Evans, Georgia was riding 2012 Honda; they were riding side by side on South E and 1st heading west. Garcia was on the left side of the lane and Payne was on the right. Garcia signaled to turn right in to Casey’s General Store and Payne didn’t see his signal. Garcia’s motorcycle collided with Payne’s. Garcia laid his motorcycle down and Payne’s traveled over the curb, went through the Casey’s sign and came to rest in the parking lot.

Payne was transported to Jennie Melham Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Garcia was uninjured. Payne’s motorcycle was totaled and Garcia’s sustained minor damage.

Original post: The Custer County Sheriff’s office assisted the Broken Bow Police Department with traffic control.A motorcycle accident occurred near the Casey's General Store and Gas Station in Broken Bow (125 S E St.) late morning Friday, May 4. One man was taken by ambulance to the hospital.