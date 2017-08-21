UPDATED: Tornadoes hit Taylor and Sargent area August 19

UPDATED

On Saturday, Aug. 19 two possible tornadoes were reported near the communities of Taylor, in Loup County, and Sargent, in Custer County. Ultimately, experts from the National Weather Service out of North Platte found that four tornadoes touched down near Almeria, about 10 miles northwest of Taylor.

The smallest was 10 miles northwest of Almeria touched down briefly, rated an EF0. There were two EF1s, 5.5 miles north of Almeria and 5.3 miles northwest of Almeria. The strongest tornado was 2.28 miles west of Almeria and was rated and EF2. A possible tornado, reported to have been northwest of Sargent, was determined to have been straight line winds. The winds were strong enough to significantly damage a building and flip a vehicle. No injuries were reported due to the tornadoes and high winds.

If you would like to know more information about the damage from the tornadoes and high winds during the storm Saturday, Aug. 19, please visit the National Weather Service’s website at: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=201708222016-KLBF-NOUS43-PNSLBF

Picture courtesy of Hannah Richards